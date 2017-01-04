New-look Oconee County Council in 2017

New leadership is in place for the new-look Oconee Council. At their organization meeting for 2017, the council last night chose District One’s Emma Cammick as chairperson for the next year. Julian Davis, the new District Four councilman, was elected vice-chairman. A second new councilman, Glenn Hart of District Five, will serve as chairman pro-tem. The changes mean that the gavel for the conduct of meetings is passed to Cammick from District Three’s Paul Cain. On the vote for chair, Cain last night was silent.

