New magistrates take the oath and receive assignments

With funding made possible by the Oconee County Council, two part-time magistrates are in place and have their assignments. The oath of office was administered by Clerk of Court Beverly Whitfield to Erin Moon of Seneca and Dan Pollock of Walhalla. At this morning’s ceremony, Chief Magistrate Todd Simmons announced that Moon and Pollock will divide time working inside the Oconee Detention Center in Walhalla. Moon and Pollock have college degrees and, as suggested by Simmons, they are moving into the kind of judiciary work where the ability to be a “social engineer” will be worthwhile. Their task is to strike the fair and proper balance between the rights of the accused and the accusers.

