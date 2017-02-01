New mobile health van to make first Walhalla stop

A new mobile health clinic van, belonging to the Sullivan Center at Clemson University, will make its first stop in Walhalla on Friday. Nurse practitioner Megan Kyle says the Sullivan Center is excited to carry out its mission of providing free health services to areas that are under-served when it comes to medical care. The solar-powered van, with what are described as several bells and whistles, will set up at the corner Main Street lot opposite the Bountyland Quik Stop Friday 8 am to noon. Kyle says they offer lots of services, and everyone is invited to stop by. For more information, you can call 710-6661. Simultaneous with the appearance Friday of the health clinic van at Main and N. Spring streets will be the regular Sullivan Center clinic that operates inside the former Oconee Health Department at S. Broad and Tugaloo streets in Walhalla.

