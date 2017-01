City of Clemson and Pacolet-Milliken have contracted with the landscape architecture firm Design Works of Charleston to explore a park inside the Pacolet-Milliken Plant Development bordering highway 76 and Old Stone Church Road. The park location was approved by city council a year ago. Ideas for the park will be on display for the public to offer feedback from 5 to 7 pm Thursday in the Community Room at City Hall.

