New spot for the Clemson utility plant

The finance and facilities committee of the Clemson University board of trustees recommended yesterday to university leadership that the location for the planned Duke Energy combined heat and power (CHP) facility be moved from its originally proposed site on the eastern edge of the Clemson campus to a location removed from residential neighborhoods adjacent to the university. The committee action is expected to be endorsed by the full board today. Residents near the original location adjacent to the Clemson Armory, just east of U.S. Highway 76. The board committee directed the university to find a location for the facility west of Highway 76 closer to the main portion of campus. The university has started the process to evaluate alternative sites so that work can move forward on the project. Clemson University considers the facility vital to meet long-term power needs of the university in a way that also allows Clemson to lower its greenhouse gas emissions. It is supposed to capture waste heat from the production of electricity to produce thermal energy that Duke will sell to Clemson to be used to heat buildings and water on campus.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+