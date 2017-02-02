New venue for Black History luncheon

Limited seats remain for next week’s Seneca luncheon to observe Black History Month. The luncheon is free to the community and has been moved this year to the Seneca Family Life Center at 298 S. Poplar Street to accommodate a larger crowd. You can reserve a seat by calling 710-9994. Shelby Henderson, manager of the Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museum, has announced this year’s guest speaker: Jane Harriot, vice president of the South Carolina African-American Heritage Commission.

