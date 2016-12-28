New Year’s Day events at Devil’s Fork

New Year’s Day events are planned Sunday at the Devil’s Fork State Park in Oconee County. A 5K run and a Loon Lunge are among the ways you can help welcome 2017, and you’ll benefit a couple of good causes. Everyone is invited to race alongside the park rangers on a 5K course that will follow the paved road inside the park. It’s open to walkers, joggers, runners, strollers, assisted wheel chairs, independent wheel chairs, and dog walkers. Later the Devil’s Fork version of the polar bear club will see action as, if you so desire, you can jump into chilly Lake Jocassee. The cost to participate in the run and the Loon Lunge is $30 dollars a person, but only $10 dollars if you just want to jump into the lake. All entry fees and donations go to support Friends of Lake Jocassee and the Devil’s fork State Park. At no charge Sunday will be a park ranger-guided trail hike on the Oconee Bell Nature Trail, about 1.2 miles.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+