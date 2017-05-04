Next Pioneer “Town Hall” meeting May 12

Officials of Pioneer Rural Water District have set 6 o’clock Friday evening, May 12 at South Union Baptist Church as the date, time and location for their next “Town Hall” meeting. This meeting is designed for District Three customers, those represented by Jerry Barlow, but any Pioneer customer may attend. The retail supplier has scheduled meetings across its district as a way to explain, shed light, and take questions about the project to build a 2.5 million gallon a day treatment plant near the county’s Golden Corner Commerce Park.

