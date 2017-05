The principal at the NEXT School at Eagle Ridge promises “a very personal and unique” ceremony for the first graduation at the charter school in Salem. Fourteen students are to be graduated during tomorrow’s 6:30 pm ceremony. Principal Joe Greenberg says each of the graduates tomorrow receives a customized diploma and an engraved rock. NEXT is completing its first year on the campus of the former Tamassee-Salem High School.

