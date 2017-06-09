Nightfall in the middle of the day this summer

A sunlit sky turns pitch dark in the middle of the day as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun: a total solar eclipse. The last time such an eclipse occurred over Clemson was June 24, 1778. Now, 239 years later, Clemson University researchers prepare for the Aug. 21 coast-to-coast eclipse. The path of totality is about 70 miles wide and Clemson’s campus is about three miles from the center path. Self-proclaimed eclipse-chaser Rick Brown cleared his schedule months ago to be at Clemson for the eclipse. The Long Island, New York, commodity trader will share his expertise and experiences. Brown has traveled around the globe to see total eclipses. This will be his 16th. According to Phil Shirley of Oconee Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Brown’s trip here will be just an example many visitors who are planning to be here to take in the rare event. Shirley expects Oconee’s three county parks to be full of campers August 21 and he’s planning to provide the special glasses that will enable people to view the eclipse without damaging their eyes. Clemson scientists say total solar eclipses happen somewhere on Earth every 18 months. This summer’s is unusual because it crosses the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina.

