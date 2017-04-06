No bond for defendant in Westminster area shootings

An Oconee judge has decided that a Westminster area man should remain in jail without the chance to make bond for at least the next six months. Judge Scott Sprouse today denied defense attorney Danny Day’s motion for a reasonable bond that would allow his client, Coax Sanford V, to get out of jail and help prepare his defense to charges of attempted murder and pointing a firearm. The prosecution side, however, called Sanford a flight risk and a danger to the community. Deputy Solicitor Lindsey Simmons said Sanford is accused of shooting into an occupied home on the Brock Road and firing more shots during a chase of up to 100 miles an hour that ended on the Blackjack Road. The crimes are alleged to have occurred February 11.

