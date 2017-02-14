No dash cam video available

The state police say no dash cam video exists of the weekend officer-involved shooting near Westminster. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division yesterday announced that it continues its investigation of what happened. In the aftermath of shots fired at a Brock Road home and later in the middle of the Blackjack Road, an unidentified Oconee deputy has been placed on administrative leave. According to SLED, the information gathered will be summarized into a case file report to be sent to prosecutors in the office of the 10th Circuit Solicitor. Two individuals, also not yet publicly identified, were wounded. The Oconee incident was the seventh officer involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year.

