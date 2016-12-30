No findings of more than minor significance

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission informed Duke Energy yesterday that inspectors this month “did not identify any findings or violations of more than minor significance” in Units 1, 2, and 3 at the Oconee Nuclear Station. The announcement was made by the NRC’s Brian Bonser in correspondence to Thomas Ray, Duke’s site vice president at the Oconee plant. A report sent to Ray covered a December 16 inspection by three emergency preparedness inspectors, one resident inspector, and one operations engineer.

