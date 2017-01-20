No Mayberry Fest in 2017

There will be no Mayberry Festival this year in Westminster, its chief organizer says. Tom Rusk says there are several issues that lead him to consider returning the festival that commemorates an old time TV comedy next year. As for this year, Rusk told 101.7/WGOG NEWS the issues are difficulty with funding, schedule conflicts with some of the guest artists, and the change of ownership of the Westminster Music Hall. Rusk says he appreciates the support of the fans and the business community over the last six years.

