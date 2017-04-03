Norma Sheril Muir
Seneca, SC— Norma Sheril Muir, 83, wife of the late Dale Eugene Muir, of Seneca, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 8, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Seneca Ward Chapel, with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, April 7, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.