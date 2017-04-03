Seneca, SC— Norma Sheril Muir, 83, wife of the late Dale Eugene Muir, of Seneca, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 8, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Seneca Ward Chapel, with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, April 7, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

