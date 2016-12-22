North Carolinian charged with car theft in Seneca

The police in Seneca charged a 40-year old man with car theft and other offenses in the investigation of an incident that started at the Shaver Recreation Complex and led to the discovery of the stolen car in a church parking lot. Authorities filed charges of financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, and grand larceny against Hickory, North Carolina resident Adrian Levaughn Tribble. The police say the victim of the crimes was one of four people who had played basketball Sunday afternoon in the Shaver gym. When he went to retrieve his belongings afterward, he told police, his car keys were missing from his dress pants pocket. Hours later the police found the man’s car in the parking lot of the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy and encountered Tribble nearby.

