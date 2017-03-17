OC MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT CHARGES

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Oconee County man Wednesday evening on multiple charges related to a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case. 36-year-old David Leon Moore was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a temporary custody order until warrants were obtained by Sgt. Tim Rice, the Child/Elder Abuse Investigator, of the Sheriff’s Office. Arrest warrants list Moore’s address as Brookfield Drive in Seneca while the Detention Center lists Moore’s address as Old Seneca Road in Westminster. A deputy met with the victim and a family member the afternoon of March 10, in regards to reports of a sexual assault of a juvenile female. The case was turned over the Criminal Investigations Division and Sgt. Rice. As the investigation continued, it was determined that Moore had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions between August of 2016 and February of 2017. These incidents occurred at more than one location in Oconee County and involved only one victim. Moore has been charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree, nine counts of incest and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree for possessing materials that show a minor engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of nudity. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+