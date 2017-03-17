OC SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONTINUES INVESTIGATION INTO OCONEE CREEK ROAD SHOOTING

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Wednesday evening domestic incident that resulted in a shooting. A deputy was dispatched to an address on Oconee Creek Road near Walhalla. When the deputy arrived on the scene, Scott Duane Cooper, was observed lying in the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to his midsection. Cooper was airlifted to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The shooter in the incident was a female who resided at the Oconee Creek Road address and was a member of the household. The deputy learned as a result of the investigation that there had been a verbal altercation between Cooper and the woman and Cooper reportedly was intoxicated. Cooper reportedly damaged property inside the house, was belligerent and even threw some of the damaged property at the woman and refused to leave the residence. There was also a juvenile in the residence at the time of the incident. The investigation revealed that Cooper reportedly charged at the woman, whereupon the female fired a round from a handgun, which struck him. The case was turned over to an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division. Late Thursday afternoon, the investigator obtained an arrest warrant against 49-year-old Scott Duane Cooper on charges of domestic violence in the first degree. “At this time, our preliminary investigation has determined that the woman involved in the incident acted in self-defense not only to protect herself but also the juvenile male in the residence,” said Captain Greg Reed of the Sheriff’s Office. “Our investigation is continuing, but for now, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further information on this case at this time.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+