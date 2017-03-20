Oconee charges leveled against Anderson man

Oconee Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against an Anderson man held in that county’s detention center. The charges against Johnny Dean Sharp (right) include the allegation that on December 9 the 51-year old man test drove a 2008 Ford Fusion belonging to Lanning Auto Sales near Seneca and failed to return it. The charge reads breach of trust with fraudulent intent. This morning Sharp remained jailed in Oconee where he is also charged with burglary at a Rogers Road home, also on December 9.

