Oconee County Democrats look forward to an evening of food, entertainment, and political speeches. The county Democrats’ annual fundraiser will be 5 to 8 pm Sunday, June 4 at the South Cove Park recreation building. Among the speakers lined up so far are Erin McKee, president of the South Carolina AFL-CIO, and former state Superintendent of Education Inez Tennenbaum—rumored to be a candidate for governor.

