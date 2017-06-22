Oconee has a deal for property owners 65 and older

If you are an Oconee property taxpayer aged 65 or older, the county offers a deal. By contacting the Auditor’s Office, you can qualify for Homestead Exemption–an exemption of taxes on the first $50 thousand value of your legal residence. The exemption also applies to homeowners who are legally blind or totally and permanently disabled. If you think you qualify for this exemption on the home that you own and claim for your legal residence, call the Auditor’s Office at 638-4158.

