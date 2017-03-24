Oconee helps boost state employment roll

During February South Carolina experienced the largest, one-month increase in the numbers of those people who were gainfully employed. And numbers from Oconee County contributed to the 2.2 million people working statewide. Oconee County last month counted 33,166 people at work; 1,605 out of work but actively trying to find new work. Those numbers equate to a 4.6% jobless rate in Oconee. It was 4.9% in January. The state’s rate of 4.4% remained unchanged. Nationally, the jobless rate fell from 4.8% to 4.7%.

