Oconee hospital’s finance report a mixed bag

The financial numbers racked up by the Oconee Medical Campus of the Greenville Hospital System were impacted by a region wide switch last year to a medical record computer system called Epic. And from what OMC’s Hunter Kome told the hospital’s Holdings Board last night the change was epic for both the hospital and the hospital physician-owned practices where in-coming patients were forced to stand and wait for the receptionists to navigate their way thru a new computer system. “You see some slowing down in volumes at first, and we did see that. And that affected us particular in October and November (the first two months of the current hospital accounting year),” Kome told the board. But he said the hospital has seen “good recovery” and in-patient revenue has increased 14.2%.

