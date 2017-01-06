Oconee Humane Society wins Festival of Trees

Duke Energy’s World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station presented the Oconee Humane Society a $1,000 donation today as the winner of its fourth annual Festival of Trees. For the first time this year, Duke Energy provided donations to the second- and third-place winners. The Tribble Center received $750 for its second-place display, and the Alzheimer’s Association received $500 for its third-place tree. “The Oconee Humane Society is grateful for Duke Energy’s continued support of non-profit organizations in our community,” said Angel Newman, Communications Director of the Oconee Humane Society. “The Festival of Trees was a fun way to share our mission and we thank everyone who came out and voted for OHS. The new year is already looking brighter for Oconee County’s homeless pets.” “The festival was a lot of fun, and great to see the enthusiastic support for the participants,” said Chris Rimel, manager of the World of Energy and Duke Energy’s South Carolina Communications Manager-Nuclear Generation. “It had very special meaning since we dedicated it in honor of B.J.” B.J. Gatten was manager of the World of Energy. She started the Festival of Trees in 2013. She died a year ago. For the fourth year, the World of Energy provided pre-lit, undecorated holiday trees and invited local organizations to decorate them for display throughout the month of December. Visitors to the World of Energy voted on their favorite, with the top three receiving a portion of $2,250 in grant funding from Duke Energy. Twenty-one organizations sponsored trees, and nearly 1,400 votes were cast.

