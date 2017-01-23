Oconee joblessness rises to 4.1%

The final full month of the Obama administration saw increases in the unemployment rate both in Oconee County and the United States. But across South Carolina the jobless rate fell. December’s report places Oconee unemployment at 4.1%—-from November’s 3.8%. In the country, the jobless rate moved up to 4.7%, from 4.6. According to the state Department of Employment and Workforce, December marked a record in South Carolina, as the number of people at work in South Carolina increased by 8,700. Oconeeans with jobs numbered 33,978. Those without work but who were actively looking for work numbered 1,457.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+