Oconee officials encourgaed by USDA announcement

This week’s announcement by the new Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, has been greeted with approval of Oconee School District officials. Dr. Michael Thorsland, Superintendent, said, “I was excited to hear that news.” And Scott Hood of Sodexo, the county district’s food provider, said relaxing the rules to reduce salt and include more grain in the foods will strike a balance between students with different tastes. Hood believes in healthier foods, but he’s aware that some students have thrown all or parts of their meals away because of taste of less salty foods. “We worked hard with our students to get things on the plates that our kids would east, but it has been an uphill battle,” he said. “This change in the rules should be great for our students and we look forward to hearing clarification from the USDA.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+