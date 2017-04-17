Oconee officials remember pilot Riley Stevens

Oconee airport officials spoke with sadness when they took a moment to remember an Anderson County pilot who flew in and out of the airport. Riley Stevens was killed early this month when his small plane crashed into a pasture at a home in Marion County, Florida. Stevens was a 64-year old Anderson County resident. He had taken off from an airport in Sebring, Florida and was on his way to the Oconee Regional Airport near Clemson. According to a newspaper account of the crash, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were among the responders to the crash and are conducting investigations.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+