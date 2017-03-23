Oconee proud of Vietnam veteran Aaron Rochester

Oconee Veterans Affairs Officer Jerry Dyar says his office is working to correct an injustice. Salem native Aaron Rochester was wounded during the Vietnam War, but the wound never made it into Rochester’s military records. As such, according to Dyar, Rochester deserves a Purple Heart. Rochester is one of Oconee’s veterans being recognized for his duty as part of the 50th anniversary commemorating Americans who fought in the war. Rochester married Maxine Wald in 1968, only a year before he received his draft notice for basic training. “After basic training I was sent to the Infantry Training School at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Finishing there in November 1968, I received orders for

deployment to Cam Rahn Bay, South Vietnam. Knowing I was leaving my new wife and family behind was not a very pleasant experience for me but I didn’t really question anything about my military service. I just did what they told me to do”, said Rochester. Rochester was assigned to the 198th American Infantry Brigade as he arrived at Cam Rahn Bay. “Anyone who knows anything about the history of Vietnam”, said Dyar, “Is aware of the very difficult times our military personnel faced at Chu-Lai, Da Nang, the Ashau Valley, and other areas of the Central Highlands of South Vietnam, sites Rochester and his “Army brothers visited” during his yearlong tour. Aaron was wounded midway through his Vietnam tour, however, the wound, for some reason was never entered into his record and the Purple Heart declaration has eluded him ever since. “We have been working on that injustice for several years and we are not giving up”, the VA Officer added. Rochester finally made it back to his beloved Salem and West Union area in mid-1970 where he was welcomed home by his wife Maxine. A couple of difficult years were turned in happiness soon after when new daughter, Sabrina, came into their lives. Sabrina is a special needs gift to the Rochesters and is, today, still the top priority in their lives. He went back to his job at Duke Energy where he retired after 30 years of faithful service. His time is largely spent these days with his family and his extended family, the veterans who make up Walhalla American Legion Post #124. He especially cherishes his volunteer work the Post #124 Honor Guard performing military funerals throughout the area. A drop-in will be held at the Oconee County Veterans Affairs Office in Walhalla on Thursday, March 30th from 2 to 4 pm.