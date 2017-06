The posting of a job availability in the Oconee Building Codes Department is a sign that the county is attempting to re-build the department as the result of the recent thinning out of the payroll. The county is seeking a new building inspector and is offering a salary range of between $44,000 and $60,000 a year. In the opinion of Edda Cammick, chairwoman of county council, that’s not too much to pay for the right person for the job.

