Oconee Teacher Forum gives boost to pair of seniors

The college plans of two members of the Oconee senior class got a boost by an announcement from the county Teacher Forum Scholarship. Sally Cannon of Seneca High School and Aliyah Hancock of Walhalla each received a $2,650 Teacher Forum Scholarship. Sally plans to attend Furman University and major in English. Aliyah plans to attend Converse College and major in Secondary Education. Since its inception in 2010-2011, a total of twenty-four School District of Oconee County seniors have been awarded Teacher Forum Scholarships. If you would like to make a donation to the Teacher Forum Scholarship fund, or would like more information contact Annette Orr, SDOC Instructional Services, at 414 South Pine Street, Walhalla.

