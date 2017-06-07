Oconee to buy portable recycling plant

In the changing landscape of Clemson University, a former jewel of South Carolina hotels—the Clemson House—will soon be a goner. And the debris from the demolition of the Clemson House is headed to an Oconee County landfill. Scott Moulder, county administrator, made the announcement during last night’s council meeting as the council approached the purchase of a used portable recycling plant for asphalt and concrete debris. The council approved paying an Alabama company $146 thousand dollars for the portable recycling plant that will eliminate having to rent similar machinery that rents for $30 thousand dollars a month. According to Moulder, the county has rented machinery whenever its commercial and demolition landfill is on the receiving end of larger amounts of materials, such as broken asphalt from road projects.

