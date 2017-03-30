Oconee to intensify litter cleanup

On Earth Day this year Oconee County will intensify its efforts to cleanup the roadsides. “The Great Oconee Clean Up” (Getting Picky About Litter) will take place from 8:15 a-m to noon on Saturday, April 22. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw joined representatives of Oconee Economic Alliance and Keep Oconee Beautiful and others today in a planning session and the announcement the first stretch of highway for cleanup will be five miles of U-S 123, from the Seneca River Bridge to the Seneca Ingle’s. Those who would like to have a hand in the effort may register at www.InvestOconeeSC.com/upcoming-events/ The first 200 registrants will receive T-shirts. That morning everyone is to meet in the parking lot of New Spring Church at 13200 Clemson Boulevard, Seneca. Since becoming Sheriff, Mike Crenshaw has developed a sharper eye for litter and a resolve for his office to do its part. But he also believes it’s incumbent on all Oconeeans to do their part. Janet Hartman manages the Destination Oconee program. She’s pleased that the first stretch of highway to get a concentrated cleanup is a major entryway to the county.

