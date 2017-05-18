Oconee turns its attention back to the Golden Corner Commerce Park

Over the next two years, Oconee’s State “C” Fund Committee will commit $391 thousand dollars to re-build an entrance road to the county’s Golden Corner Commerce Park. After a presentation this morning by Richard Blackwell of the Economic Alliance, the committee committed the funds. Blackwell announced that, with support of the County Council, his office is completing a loan application to the state’s Santee Cooper Authority for funds to build a spec building, as a way to entice the first tenant to the highway 59 property. A thriving industrial park in the southern part of the county has been on the county’s radar for years, ever since Oakway’s Frank Ables, as a council member, decried the lack of economic development efforts in his part of the county. To build the entrance road, the county turned to the “C” Fund Committee after county funds were originally committed for the project. Those funds, however, were withdrawn after Golden Corner lost its Michelin prospect to Spartanburg County.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+