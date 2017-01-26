Oconeean arrested in stolen car investigation

A 37-year old Oconee man has been arrested in a one-month investigation of a stolen car near Seneca. The Sheriff’s Office has announced the charge of possessing a stolen vehicle has been placed against Earles Grove resident Matthew Flint Patterson. Patterson was arrested Tuesday. The investigation started when a resident of the Martin Creek Road returned home from hunting December 30 to discover that his 2002 Chevy Avalanche Z71, valued around $8 thousand dollars, had been taken. According to investigators, Patterson was observed in the vehicle and an arrest warrant was obtained.

