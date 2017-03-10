Oconeean’s estate bequeathed to Thornwell Village

An Oconeean who died in 2014 left his entire estate to the Presbyterians’ Thornwell Village in Clinton. The Oconee Probate Court has confirmed that estate of William Franklin Childress Jr. amounted to nearly $4.5 million dollars. According to Judge Kenny Johns, the estate closed on December 31, 2016 with all assets distributed to the children’s home that the Presbyterians operate in Clinton. According to those who knew him, Childress lived a solitary life in a mobile home off 123/the Sandifer Boulevard just west of the Wal-Mart. Thornwell Village was founded as a Presbyterian ministry. It is used as a learning and recreation center for six-to-eight-year old children who stay in 13 cottages.

