Oconeeans to be part of South Carolina job-development event

Without a skilled workforce, it’s a given that South Carolina can’t grow its economy. That’s why at least two Oconeeans will take part in an event tomorrow in Columbia. The Carolinas Associated General Contractors, chaired by Oconeean Marty McKee, along with Oconee-Pickens State Senator Thomas Alexander, is sponsoring a Workforce Development Initiative for the state. And Governor McMaster will be among those speaking at tomorrow afternoon’s news conference at the Statehouse. State funding allocated to State’s Technical College System is to be used in collaboration with the Associated Industries of South Carolina Foundation (501-C-3), the SC Departments of Commerce and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce to build and deploy a mobile skilled professional jobs promotion workshop to promote careers in skilled trades. This funding would be accompanied by support from partnering agencies and the private sectors that need workers. The mobile unit would travel the state and focus on building interest in middle school students, and directing high school students, at-risk students, and adults into skilled trades training provided by the state technical colleges.

