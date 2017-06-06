Oconee’s drought status improves to “normal”

The good amount of rain since April led the state Drought Response Committee to talk today about the overall improved conditions. Oconee, Anderson and Pickens were previously in severe drought status; they are now downgraded to normal. All counties in the state are now at either normal drought status or incipient. Dennis Chastain, drought committee member from this region, said, “Groundwater has significantly improved. Streams are flowing well. There are no water supply problems. And agriculture at all levels seems to be in great shape….” The current U-S Drought Monitor shows only a slither of Oconee’s northwest border with Georgia to be “abnormally dry.”

