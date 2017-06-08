Officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating an incident last evening in which a man sustained a non-life threatening gun shot wound in a confrontation with an Anderson County deputy. The deputy responded to a burglary call. SLED considers its involvement in the case as an independent investigation, requested by the agency involved that will include interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. The interviews are being conducted with responding officers and others. No dash cam video from the incident exists.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+