One case settled, another docketed for trial

A claim of medical malpractice occupies the number one position for trial during the last week this month in the Oconee Court of Common Pleas. It’s the case pitting the estate of Ronald Hawkins versus Oconee Medical Center. The case is docketed to be tried the week of Monday, March 27 at the Oconee Courthouse. Meantime, the Court of Common Pleas has received word of a pre-trial settlement in a second case alleging medical malpractice—Andy Neal against Dr. Robert McAlpine and others.

