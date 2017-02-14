One last time for the Big Top

The circus came through town one last time. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus train traveled through Clemson, Seneca, Westminster and Toccoa, Georgia on its way to Atlanta. The circus is shutting down after this, its last tour, in May. The train finally passed through Toccoa around 5 p.m. after it was delayed for hours making its way through upstate South Carolina. When it arrived in Toccoa, according to WNEG Radio, the train was greeted by a crowd of onlookers who cheered and watched the train as it went by. Circus staff waved back from the train as it passed through Toccoa, transporting the show and the animals to its next stop. Feld Entertainment, the company behind the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus announced in January that it was closing the circus down this year. The company said that that decision was made as a result of high costs coupled with a decline in ticket sales, making it unsustainable. According to Feld Entertainment, following the transition of the elephants off the circus, the company saw a decline in ticket sales greater than could have been anticipated.

