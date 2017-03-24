Seneca, SC— Opal Louise Dodd, 72, wife of Raymond Eugene Dodd, of 839 Shiloh Road, Seneca, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Newry Church of God with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home of the daughter, Tracie Reynolds, 703 W. Quincy Road, Seneca, SC 29678.

