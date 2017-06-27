Open letter prompts Townville man to get involved

An open letter to neighbors and fellow Pioneer Rural Water prompted one Townville man to get involved in the process. That’s exactly why Bill Caster took a seat at this afternoon’s meeting to nominate two candidates to run for the District Two seat on the board of directors. Caster referred to a letter from “Concerned Citizens for Clean, Affordable Water.” That letter was an invitation to Caster and others to participate in the elective process and extolled the backgrounds of both Ronnie Williams and Al Hunt Jr. —the two men who were nominated to run in a winner take all contest in September. According to the citizens group, “We believe both Mr. Hunt and Mr. Williams have an impressive record of accomplishments and level of experience to successfully fill the responsibilities of a competent director….”

