Orange snowflakes in Clemson?

Nine years ago Nelson Vazquez, a therapist at Clemson Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, made this prediction: “It will snow orange before Clemson wins another National Football Championship.” With snow in the forecast tomorrow night comes announcement of a promotion to paint the city with orange snow flakes. You can pick up orange snow flakes at the Clemson Chamber of Commerce office on Tiger Boulevard or at one of three clinics of the Clemson Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation.

