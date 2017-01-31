Outdoorsmen victims of weekend vehicle break-ins

Hikers, campers, and kayakers were the victims of weekend thievery alongside the Wild and Scenic Chattooga River. Oconee sheriff’s officers investigated a rash of vehicle break-ins in the vicinity of two popular spots: Bull’s Sluice and Woodall Shoals. Several pieces of outdoorsmen’s gear were stolen. In a couple of instances, the thieves made off with car batteries and gasoline containers. Two of the victims say they heard the sound of a loud vehicle before they discovered the break-ins.

