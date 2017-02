Staff at a regional government service agency will advise Walhalla leaders as to the course to take to fill the city’s top job at City Hall. 101.7/WGOG NEWS has learned that Walhalla leaders will speak to representatives of the South Carolina Appalachian Council of Governments in Greenville as they go about replacing Nancy Goehle, who will retire as Walhalla’s long-time city administrator at the end of April.

