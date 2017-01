Seneca, SC— Ovaline Bryant Nimmons, 87, wife of the late Wilton Dendy Nimmons of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Seneca Health and Rehab. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

