Overall Oconee Nuclear ran safely in 2016

According to the government’s watchdog, the Oconee Nuclear plant operated safely during 2016 and met the requirements of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. NRC staff, including Oconee’s resident inspectors, will be available next week in Oconee County to speak to those who are interested. An open house, sponsored by the NRC, will take place 5:30 to 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 4 at the Duke World of Energy. According to the NRC, by the end of 2016 the plant had no inspection findings or performance indicators outside the normal band. “As a result, it is currently under the NRC’s baseline level of oversight, which entails thousands of hours of inspection each year.” The annual assessment letter for Oconee, as well as the notice for the meeting, is available on the NRC website. Also available is the current performance information for Unit 1, Unit 2, and Unit 3.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+