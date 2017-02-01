One year later, everything is not perfect with Oconee’s $16 million jail. But Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says, “Overall, the new jail is serving our needs, providing for greater security for my staff and I believe better security for those detained or sentenced….” Crenshaw has listed four features as examples of what’s going well:

1. We now have an operational Inmate Classification system that allows us to house inmates based on the severity of their current charges and prior criminal history. More housing units and additional bed space provide options that are safer and secure for inmates, staff and the public.

2. The Housing Control stations and improved camera coverage allow direct monitoring of inmate activity to deter and detect incidents such as assaults and vandalism.

3. The intake/booking area provides far more secure and efficient inmate processing than the old facility and the increased number of cells allows direct observation of inmates who are intoxicated or combative when booked in, greatly improving inmate safety.

4. The Video Visitation system allows inmates to visit from their housing units, eliminating the staff requirements and security issues involved in frequently moving inmates for visitation; visitors can also schedule and actually visit inmates remotely.

101.7/WGOG NEWS has heard about inmates stuffing items into toilets and flushing them, but Crenshaw says, “The bar screen and basket strainer in the sewer system and the toilet pins seem to be catching any ‘debris’ in the waste drains.” Crenshaw says, “We have been working through some issues with our HVAC with the contractor that are still not resolved and we are continuing to adjust to outsourcing our medical and food services.” Oconee County Council awarded a $255 thousand dollar contract to Southern Health Partners of Chattanooga, Tennessee to provide inmate health care. Crenshaw had predicted the contract would save as much as $112 thousand in the first year.