Pacolet firm recommended to handle Oconee building inspections

Oconee County has identified a Spartanburg County company as its recommended outside service to conduct building inspections. According to the next week’s meeting agenda, the county council will consider a recommendation to employ RCI South Carolina of Pacolet “for building inspections at the rate of 75% of building permit fees collected.” Edda Cammick, council chairwoman, speaking last week to the Seneca Rotary Club, touched on the county’s move to dismantle its building codes department and outsource the work to a private company.

