Seneca, SC— Paisley Shana Morris, infant daughter of Shane and Jessica Morris, of 205 Wood Farm Lane, Seneca, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Life Changing Ministries. Burial will follow at Ozion Baptist Church Cemetery, 650 Sitton Mill Road, Seneca, SC. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

